Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

