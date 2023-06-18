Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $53.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

