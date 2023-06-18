Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

