ARS Investment Partners LLC Takes $241,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $217.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.80 and its 200-day moving average is $228.32. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.