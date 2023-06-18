ARS Investment Partners LLC Takes $241,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics stock opened at $217.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.80 and its 200-day moving average is $228.32. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.
In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
