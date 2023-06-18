Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,434,000 after buying an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $325.00 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

