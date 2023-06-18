Red Spruce Capital LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,841 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 844,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 715,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,940 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,961,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,707,000 after acquiring an additional 76,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 805,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0599 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

