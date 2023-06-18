Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Boosted by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $9,226,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

NYSE:PXD opened at $206.80 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.91 and its 200-day moving average is $215.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

