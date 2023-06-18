Red Spruce Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $868.11 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

