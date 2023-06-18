Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.
Shares of ROST stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.01.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
