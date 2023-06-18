Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $54.40 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

