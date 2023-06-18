Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $458.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.23.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

