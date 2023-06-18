Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 802,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,509,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,789,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

