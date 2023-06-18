Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,296 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Up 0.4 %

Novartis stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average of $92.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

