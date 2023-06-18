Platform Technology Partners Has $204,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 164,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,924,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 50,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

