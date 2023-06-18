Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 155,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Campion Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.4 %

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $69.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

