Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,102,320 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

MU stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

