Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 877 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

