535 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
