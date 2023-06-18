1,209 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $181.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

