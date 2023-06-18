CGN Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.64 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.94.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

