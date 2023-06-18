Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.64 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.94. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

