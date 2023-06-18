Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 2,083 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 157,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $418.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average of $136.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

