Mather Group LLC. Buys 793 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.1 %

MS stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

