Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.51. The stock has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

