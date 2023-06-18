Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

