Mather Group LLC. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

RTX stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average is $98.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

