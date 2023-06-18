Prostatis Group LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $245.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

