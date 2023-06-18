The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

