Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,013 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,355,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,016.01. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,688.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,695 shares of company stock worth $801,071 and sold 21,278 shares worth $1,890,358. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

