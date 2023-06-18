Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Makes New $918,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

