Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after acquiring an additional 237,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $491.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $467.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $346.34 and a 1-year high of $497.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.