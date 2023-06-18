Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,592 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

NYSE DIS opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.