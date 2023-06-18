Park National Corp OH Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Aflac were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

