Keel Point LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Zoetis by 264.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Zoetis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average is $165.05. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

