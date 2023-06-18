BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $702.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

