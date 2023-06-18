Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $228.91 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

