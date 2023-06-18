PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.0% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.16 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.