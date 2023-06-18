Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Chevron stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.51.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.