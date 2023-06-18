M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.51. The stock has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

