Symmetry Partners LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Masco by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 1,031.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Masco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,716,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

