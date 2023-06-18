Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $176,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

