Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 54,194 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,194 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $48,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

