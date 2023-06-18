The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,000. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 42,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 542,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 68,537 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.