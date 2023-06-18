Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.09 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $182.04 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

