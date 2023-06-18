Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 469 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Trading Down 0.1 %

Biogen stock opened at $297.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.16. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.11 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

