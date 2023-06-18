Prostatis Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,982 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $426.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.84 and a 200-day moving average of $245.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $437.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

