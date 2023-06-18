Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $218.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.81 and its 200-day moving average is $227.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

