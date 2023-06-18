MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $749,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $38,694.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,185,571.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,252 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federated Hermes Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.58%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

