American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Trimmed by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

