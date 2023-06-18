Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $491.36 on Friday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $346.34 and a 52-week high of $497.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.94.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

